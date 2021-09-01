NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

