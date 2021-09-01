Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 7.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 49,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,066,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

