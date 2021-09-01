Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,516 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,096. The company has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

