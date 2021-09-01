Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

GS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.96. 65,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

