Nord/LB Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €56.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

EVD stock opened at €54.62 ($64.26) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a fifty-two week high of €60.86 ($71.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.