Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 140.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

NTRS stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.