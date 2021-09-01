Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,505. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $154.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

