Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. 11,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $236.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

