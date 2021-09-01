NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 12,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,827,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

