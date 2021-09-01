Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

