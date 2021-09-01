Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.42.

NYSE:NTR opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

