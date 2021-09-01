NXM One Day Volume Reaches $6,307.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $144.02 or 0.00295238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $953.57 million and approximately $6,307.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00132602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00829522 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,377 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,317 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

