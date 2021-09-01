OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.