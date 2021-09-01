ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $9,024.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.26 or 0.99724066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009539 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.