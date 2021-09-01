Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Short Interest Update

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OLMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,610. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,179. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

