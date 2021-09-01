Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Oliveda International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Oliveda International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

About Oliveda International

