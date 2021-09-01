OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of OMRON worth $125,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

