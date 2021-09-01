OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $94.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $97.00.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
