Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $182,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

