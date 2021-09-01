Opacity Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $10.94 million and $180,807.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00130853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00852321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049458 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.