Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.12. Opera shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 118 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.