Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $10.12. Opera shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 118 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $4,097,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

