Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $2.38

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00004875 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $119.37 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00135090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00159607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.35 or 0.07382932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.77 or 0.98460607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.35 or 0.00987739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

