Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

