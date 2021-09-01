Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in TC Energy by 92.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.