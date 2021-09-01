Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $577,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $352.40 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 214.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

