Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE:ELY opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

