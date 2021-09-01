Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,943 shares of company stock worth $455,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.