Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE YUM opened at $131.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.