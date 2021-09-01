Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $564,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

