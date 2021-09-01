Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $734,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 196,818 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.