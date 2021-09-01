Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,162 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.