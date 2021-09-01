Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 53.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

