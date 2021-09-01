Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

