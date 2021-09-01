Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Uxin worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 311,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Uxin by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

