Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

