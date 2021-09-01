Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Tops $885,490.70

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $885,490.70 and $59.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.85 or 1.00297910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051501 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00987164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00491340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.71 or 0.00373227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

