Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

