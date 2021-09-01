Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 21.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $375.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.84. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

