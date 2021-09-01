Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $834,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $195.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

