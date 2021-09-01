Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period.

Shares of RXL stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

