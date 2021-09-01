Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

