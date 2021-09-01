Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,689 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after buying an additional 1,647,645 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4,021.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 146,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 142,877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 202,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 410,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

