Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.82

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8237 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

ORRYY stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Orora has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

