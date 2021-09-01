Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.82

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.8237 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
ORRYY stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Orora has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.80.
Orora Company Profile
