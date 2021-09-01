OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 52405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Specifically, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,262 shares of company stock worth $417,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

