OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Up 0.1%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

