Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Up 6.9%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 1,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 185,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.