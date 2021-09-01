Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Pacific Current Group Limited (ASX:PAC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Pacific Current Group’s previous final dividend of $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Pacific Current Group news, insider Paul Greenwood 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st.

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Melbourne, Australia.

