PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.52

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

