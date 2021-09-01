Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $457.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,106. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $464.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.86. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,621 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

