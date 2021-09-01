Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $8.27

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.27 or 0.00017127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

