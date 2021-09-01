Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,915.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,915 ($38.08) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.78), with a volume of 4500089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.70 ($0.78).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market cap of £392.98 million and a PE ratio of -23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

